Metairie woman, 1 other killed in five-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

Two people died Friday night (Oct. 1) in a five-vehicle crash along Louisiana Highway 308 near Mathews in Lafourche Parish, state police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MATHEWS, La. (WVUE) - Two drivers, including a Metairie woman, were killed in a crash involving five vehicles late Friday night (Oct. 1) near the Lafourche Parish community of Mathews, Louisiana State Police said.

Police said the accident began around 10:35 p.m., when the unidentified driver of a pickup truck traveling south on Highway 308 near a water treatment plant crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

The truck sideswiped a 2010 Toyota Corolla before colliding with a 2005 Toyota Sienna driven by 32-year-old Maria Deborah Benitez-Munoz of Metairie. Her Sienna then was struck by two following vehicles, a 2003 Nissan Xterra and a 2003 Toyota 4Runner.

Though Benitez-Munoz was wearing a seat belt, police said she died in the wreckage, her vehicle sustaining significant damage from the collision with the oncoming truck.

The truck’s driver, who police said was not properly restrained by a seat belt, also was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the truck’s driver was not immediately disclosed, pending notification of family members, police said.

The LSP said occupants of the other vehicles involved were taken for hospital treatment of unspecified injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained from each driver for analysis and the initial cause of the crash was under investigation.

