Nicondra: Wet weather through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passing storms around again this Saturday with cloudy skies otherwise. A few areas got in on some heavy down pours. We can expect rain to stick around into Sunday with temperatures starting in the middle 70s and highs in the 80s for the afternoon. A frontal system approaches Monday keeping rain around into the start of the week. Tuesday is likely to start gloomy as well, but some drier air could move in by the end of the day and possibly help usher in some nicer weather for the middle of the week.

