Son of NOPD Police Chief arrested, charged with assault of an officer, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, officers were called to the 600 block of Joseph St. for the report of a disturbance. When officers arrived they encountered a subject involved in a verbal altercation, making threats to Sewerage and Water Board employees.

The subject was identified as Shane Ferguson, the 24-year-old son of NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. He is also an S&WB employee.

Records show that Ferguson was booked with trespassing, two counts of assault, two counts of battery on a police officer, and criminal damage to property.

A NOPD spokesperson said, “This incident is being treated as any other incident of this nature would be.”

This is not the first time Ferguson has been arrested. He was arrested for domestic violence the day his father was sworn in as the successor to the former NOPD Superintendent.

