Zack: More storms on the way for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first weekend of October will look more like summer, as rain chances remain elevated and the humidity remains high.

For Saturday, expect some pop-up storms and downpours to be the story, especially as we get into the afternoon hours. Rain coverage today will be around 50 percent, so be on the watch for those changing weather conditions. Expect highs to top out in the middle 80s.

Little change is expected for the Sunday or even into early next week, as rain chances remain elevated. This unsettled weather pattern is in response to a cutoff low which is developing overhead. Ahead of it, we are seeing the storm chances. But as we get into next week, the storm chances will end but the clouds and maybe some showers could linger. Bright sunshine looks to be days away.

Speaking of that sunny and dry weather, maybe by the middle to end of next week we could experience a stretch of nice conditions, but we shall see.

