Driver killed overnight after striking I-10 guard rail and overturning truck at Elysian Fields exit

A 50-year-old man was killed just after midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 3) after his pickup truck...
A 50-year-old man was killed just after midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 3) after his pickup truck struck a guard rail and overturn on westbound I-10 at the Elysian Fields Avenue exit, NOPD said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 50-year-old man died early Sunday (Oct. 3) after his pickup truck struck a guard rail and overturned on westbound Interstate-10 at the Elysian Fields Avenue exit, authorities said.

New Orleans police traffic fatality investigators said the cause of the wreck was under investigation, and test results are pending to determine whether the driver was impaired when he crashed around 12:14 am.

The crash injured two other people, police said.

After losing control of his red pickup truck for reasons that are unclear, the dead man struck the exit ramp guard rail. His truck overturned and slid on its side, colliding with an Infiniti sedan also traveling westbound on the interstate. Two men in the Infiniti were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries the police described as not life-threatening.

The identity of the dead driver has not been disclosed.

