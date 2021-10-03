BBB Accredited Business
Exciting news! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets come home

Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino posted on Facebook, that her triplets, Elaine, Mabel, and...
Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino posted on Facebook, that her triplets, Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth are coming home.(Shelby Latino)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino posted on Facebook, that her triplets, Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth are coming home.

After being in ICU for 43 days, Shelby says now the real fun begins.

After 43 days in the NICU... Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth are going HOME! THANK YOU for all of the prayers, support, and encouragement ❤️ Now the real fun begins 🤪🍼 #triplets

Posted by Meteorologist Shelby Latino FOX 8 on Saturday, October 2, 2021

Hopefully, big sisters, Jenna and Martha will be a helping hand around the house.

Shelby also posted to Facebook saying, “If you think our hands are full...you should see our hearts!”

If you think our hands are full... You should see our hearts 🥰🥰🥰

Posted by Meteorologist Shelby Latino FOX 8 on Saturday, October 2, 2021

Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth were born on August 20.

