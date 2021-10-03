Exciting news! Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino’s triplets come home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 meteorologist Shelby Latino posted on Facebook, that her triplets, Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth are coming home.

After being in ICU for 43 days, Shelby says now the real fun begins.

Hopefully, big sisters, Jenna and Martha will be a helping hand around the house.

Shelby also posted to Facebook saying, “If you think our hands are full...you should see our hearts!”

Elaine, Mabel, and Ruth were born on August 20.

