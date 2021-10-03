BBB Accredited Business
Giants shock the Saints in overtime

Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns for the Saints. (Source: WVUE)
Taysom Hill scored two touchdowns for the Saints. (Source: WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Giants scored 17 unanswered points to beat the Saints in overtime, 27-21. Saqoun Barkley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give New York the victory.

Taysom Hill scored on two 8-yard touchdown runs in a loss for the Black and Gold.

Sean Payton utilized a two-quarterback system in the contest, with a combination of Hill and Jameis Winston.

Winston, who started the game, had in a hand in the Saints first score of the afternoon. Winston found tight end Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown. That hookup tied things up at 7-7.

Winston finished the game going 17-of-22 passing, for 226 yards, and one TD pass.

Hill broke multiple tackles on his first touchdown run in the Dome. It was no doubt one of the most impressive highlights for New Orleans.

The Saints are now 1-1 in “home” games this season.

The Black and Gold will be on the road next week to face the Washington Football Team.

