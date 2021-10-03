Man found shot to death early Sunday in Lower 9th Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death early Sunday morning (Oct. 3) in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the victim was found in the 6100 block of Tupelo Street, near the intersection with North Robertson Street. The man was declared dead at the scene around 6:30 a.m. from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

