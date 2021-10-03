BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man found shot to death early Sunday in Lower 9th Ward, NOPD says

A man was found shot to death early Sunday (Oct. 3) near the intersection of North Robertson...
A man was found shot to death early Sunday (Oct. 3) near the intersection of North Robertson and Tupelo streets in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death early Sunday morning (Oct. 3) in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the victim was found in the 6100 block of Tupelo Street, near the intersection with North Robertson Street. The man was declared dead at the scene around 6:30 a.m. from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death

Latest News

A 50-year-old man was killed just after midnight Sunday morning (Oct. 3) after his pickup truck...
Driver killed overnight after striking I-10 guard rail and overturning truck at Elysian Fields exit
Shelby's babies are home
Shelby's babies are home
Tipitina's
NOLA X NOLA: Jazz Fest still cancelled, but music performances, venues still a go
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines