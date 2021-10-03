BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Some showers possible for the morning commute

Drier air should move in mid-week and give us a break from the rain.
Drier air should move in mid-week and give us a break from the rain.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spotty rain remains in the Monday forecast. We may even see some around as you make your way into work and school. Rain chances will continue through the day with a bit less coverage late. Expect about 40 percent for Monday with morning temperatures still mild in the middle 70s and highs in the 80s.

Tuesday some drier conditions will start to move in. We will still have some showers ahead of a weak front. Once that system finally makes it to the area some dry air should manage to push in with the boundary stalling near the coast. We’ll keep the coastal rain, but we could see nicer conditions around for most of the week with sunny sky and dry weather into the weekend.

