NOLA X NOLA: Jazz Fest still cancelled, but music performances, venues still a go

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s only so long you can kick the can down the road when it comes to New Orleans’ best musicians.

“We’ve been postponing and postponing in a year and a half later, here we are finally we’re gonna do these shows,” said Tipitina’s general manager, Brian “Tank” Greenberg.

Tipitina’s is one of the dozens of indoor and outdoor venues taking part in NOLA X NOLA, an effort to promote the performances already scheduled across the city during the now-canceled weekends of Jazz Fest.

“Me personally, equally the big draw is stuff that happens at night and it’s always a lot of fun and always has been one of my favorite parts of Jazz Fest or the night shows,” said Greenberg.

Greenberg says these Jazz Fest caliber gigs.

“It’s something that’s loosely organized a collective of people, we need the opportunity to show people that New Orleans music community specifically is still strong and thriving and needs to keep staying strong and thriving,’ said Greenberg.

Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and company say they’re spreading the word far and wide about the city’s newest event, hoping it may become an annual tradition.

“This fall has definitely had its share of challenges for us with Hurricane Ida and unfortunately the cancellation of jazz fest, so we’re doing everything we can to let visitors know that New Orleans is open. It’s ready for them and they can come and enjoy the city safely,” said Schulz.

“I think it’s something that absolutely can continue. There’s no reason that next year in the fall we can’t do NOLA X NOLA again,” said Greenberg.

The pandemic shuttered music venues for over a year. Greenberg says now’s the time to celebrate the music returning, and support those who make it happen.

“It’s absolutely essential we were deemed nonessential for so long but in the long term music in New Orleans is essential,” said Greenberg.

There are still tickets for sale. You can buy through any of the participating venues.

