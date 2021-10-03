BBB Accredited Business
Saints without Armstead and McCoy for matchup with the Giants

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) warms up during practice in New...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) warms up during practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints offensive line will be without two starters today with Terron Armstead (elbow) and Erik McCoy (calf) inactive against the Giants.

Other players on the shelf today for the Saints: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Desmond Trufant, Ian Book, and Montravius Adams.

You can watch the Giants-Saints matchup on FOX 8 at 12 p.m.

