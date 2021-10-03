Zack: Dodging some storms on this Saints Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Living along the Gulf Coast, you come to expect rain in the daily forecast. That certainly has been the case over the past several days.

No big changes for Sunday either, as any morning sunshine will lead to the chance for some pop-up storms throughout the day. If you avoid the rain, it will still be warm and humid out there. Highs will climb to around 84-85 by the afternoon, with rain coverage at about 60 percent.

Looking ahead to the new work week, rain chances will continue. The coverage of rain should start to diminish, declining to 40 percent for Monday and 20 percent by Tuesday. What will happen is a weak front will make it to the area and likely stall out at the coast. This will lead to a chance for coastal showers or storms but a hint of drier air should start to change things by midweek.

It looks like a stretch of dry and sunny weather could be on the way for Wednesday all the way into next weekend. Don’t expect any cooler air, as highs stick to the middle 80s. But with slightly less-humid conditions, it won’t be all that bad.

