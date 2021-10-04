BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Another warm-humid and spotty shower day-By mid-week driers skies are coming

By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cloudy warm , humid and damp days are coming to an end. Today expect more spotty showers and a few downpours midday in the evening. rain coverage will be in the 40% range. Highs in the mid 80s.

On Tuesday, we start to transition out of this pattern as rain chances drop and the humidity trickles down. I’d imagine you likely won’t notice a change in the feel Tuesday. But by Wednesday, the humidity values come down enough where things will start to feel better. The approaching front won’t bring cooler air, but it will dry us out quite a bit. A stretch of sunny and not-so-humid days is on the way from Wednesday through possibly next weekend.

