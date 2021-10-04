Dry week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drier and lower humidity arrives this week. There will be some clouds around on Tuesday and maybe Wednesday as well. A stray shower is possible on Tuesday but rain chances are 20% or less. Lots of sun for the rest of the week and into the weekend. No rain is expected.

Temperatures will be near normal in the lower to mid 80s with lows in the 60s except near 70 by the lake. October can be dry and quiet and it looks like that’s the case the next 7 days. More good news includes no tropical development expected this week either.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.