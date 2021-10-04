How to register for Hurricane Ida temporary housing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state will be opening the Hurricane Ida Sheltering program to provide temporary housing for those heavily impacted by the storm.

Those whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ida or are deemed uninhabitable can register for the program through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Residents can begin registration for the program by visiting www.Idashelteringla.com or call (844) 268-0301.

The governor’s office says thousands of southeast Louisiana victims could begin receiving FEMA trailers by the end of the week.

Officials say a purchase order was made Sunday, Oct. 3. FEMA is covering 90% of the costs.

