BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

How to register for Hurricane Ida temporary housing

Travel trailers and other housing options are now available to hardest-hit Ida victims
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state will be opening the Hurricane Ida Sheltering program to provide temporary housing for those heavily impacted by the storm.

Those whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ida or are deemed uninhabitable can register for the program through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Residents can begin registration for the program by visiting www.Idashelteringla.com or call (844) 268-0301.

RELATED STORIES:

EXCLUSIVE: ‘He was helpless,’ says family of nursing home resident who died in Ida warehouse evacuation

6 nursing home patients who died in Ida evacuation identified

La. addresses DSNAP eligibility confusion; application period is extended

State official says 50% of this year’s harvest may be lost due to Hurricane Ida

The governor’s office says thousands of southeast Louisiana victims could begin receiving FEMA trailers by the end of the week.

Officials say a purchase order was made Sunday, Oct. 3. FEMA is covering 90% of the costs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

DSNAP phase 3 begins Monday
DSNAP phase 3 begins Monday
Ida recovery and economic development
Ida recovery and economic development
FEMA trailers could arrive within the week
FEMA trailers could arrive within the week
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims