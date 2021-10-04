BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces temporary shelter program for Ida victims

Hurricane Ida aftermath in Grand Isle
Hurricane Ida aftermath in Grand Isle
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state will be opening the Hurricane Ida Sheltering program to provide temporary housing for those heavily impacted by the storm.

Those whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ida or are deemed uninhabitable can register for the program through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Residents can begin registration for the program by visiting www.Idashelteringla.com or call (844) 268-0301.

The program was recently approved by FEMA. 90 percent of the costs for the Hurricane Ida Sheltering program will be covered by FEMA.

Last week, the state made its first purchase of travel trailers for the program. Other housing options included in the program are hotels, base camps, crew barges and recreational vehicles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
How you can help Hurricane Ida victims
Tipitina's
NOLA X NOLA: Jazz Fest still cancelled, but music performances, venues still a go
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines
seafood impacts
State official says 50% of this year’s harvest may be lost due to Hurricane Ida