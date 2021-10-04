Gov. Edwards announces temporary shelter program for Ida victims

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Monday, Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state will be opening the Hurricane Ida Sheltering program to provide temporary housing for those heavily impacted by the storm.

Those whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ida or are deemed uninhabitable can register for the program through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Residents can begin registration for the program by visiting www.Idashelteringla.com or call (844) 268-0301.

The program was recently approved by FEMA. 90 percent of the costs for the Hurricane Ida Sheltering program will be covered by FEMA.

Last week, the state made its first purchase of travel trailers for the program. Other housing options included in the program are hotels, base camps, crew barges and recreational vehicles.

