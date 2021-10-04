BBB Accredited Business
LDH confirms ninth COVID-19 pediatric death during fourth surge

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge in Louisiana. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.(CDC)
By Alex Onken
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Oct. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has confirmed that another juvenile has died during the state’s fourth COVID-19 surge.

This marks the ninth juvenile death from COVID-19 for the state during the fourth surge. The child was between the age of 12 and 17.

In total, 18 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana, according to LDH.

Since mid-July, we have mourned the loss of a child to COVID nine times. They say it takes a village to raise a child, but that village also has the responsibility of protecting its children. Masks and vaccines are the protection we have available to us, and we all must do our part.”

Dr. Joseph Kanter | State Health Officer and Medical Director

