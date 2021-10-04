BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 16 Kentucky

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday, Oct. 14 to recap the Tigers 24-19 loss to No. 22 Auburn. Coach Orgeron also previewed the upcoming game in Lexington, Kentucky as they take on the Wildcats.

LSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC) lost their first game at home against Auburn since 1999. The Bayou Bengals struggled to run the ball once again as they totaled 33 net yards on 25 carries. Corey Kiner was the leading rusher for LSU with 22 yards on five carries.

“Ultimately, I’m responsible for the performance of this team,” coach Orgeron said. “I always will be responsible for the performance of this team.”

Coach Orgeron also stated that many things are fixable offensively and they need to settle down and just call the play. “It’s not that they’re not trying,” said coach O. “It’s that they are maybe trying too hard.”

The running game for the Tigers has been a struggle all season, behind a revolving door of different starters on the offensive line. Orgeron also stated that LSU needs to be committed to the run game. There are different sets and formations they can try to open things up, but they to actually commit to it.

The Bayou Bengals will travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on a No. 16 ranked Wildcat (5-0, 3-0 SEC) team that is coming off a 20-13 win over the Florida Gators. In the win over the Gators, Kentucky was led by a ground game that rushed for 137 yards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
FULL VIDEO: Lunch with Coach O: LSU at Kentucky preview
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. ‘very questionable’ against Miss. St., Orgeron says
The Tarpons open at E.D. White on Saturday.
South Lafourche starts football season among Ida devastation
Karr (0-0) vs. Curtis (0-0)
Karr vs. Curtis preview
Tiger Stadium
LSU announces 12 preverification sites to speed up entry into Tiger Stadium