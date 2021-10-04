BBB Accredited Business
Man shot on French Quarter sidewalk dies at hospital; suspect wanted

By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide reported early Monday morning (Oct. 4) in the French Quarter.

The NOPD said that at 3:53 a.m., patrolling officers found a man who had been shot on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Burgundy Street near the intersection with Conti Street.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was taken by New Orleans EMS to a hospital, where he died.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the alleged shooter.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of shooting someone in the French Quarter early Monday morning, Oct. 4.(NOPD)

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective John Bakula at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

