NBA YoungBoy takes #1 spot on Billboard 200; dethrones Drake’s CLB

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at...
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square in New Orleans. Rap artist NBA YoungBoy is among 16 people who have been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana’s capital city. Baton Rouge police say the 20-year-old rapper faces multiple drug charges following a gathering Monday night, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the fourth time with his latest release, “Sincerely, Kentrell,” dethroning Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy.”

The album earned 137,000 equivalent album units in the country in its debut week, according to MRC Data reported by Billboard. It also earned over 186 million on-demand streams.

The Baton Rouge rapper is the first hip-hop artist to have a No. 1 album in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The only other act with a No. 1 album in the past three years is Taylor Swift.

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, has charted 18 albums on the Billboard 200 since August of 2017.

Gaulden is currently awaiting trial in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on drug and weapon-related charges in April.

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” moves down to No. 2 after three weeks atop the charts. CLB earned 135,000 equivalent album units in its fourth week.

