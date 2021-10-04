NOLAxNOLA to feature more than 170 acts across 20 music venues to fill vacuum of canceled Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hoping to fill the void left by the cancelation of the 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, nearly two dozen city music venues have partnered on a new branded series to give audiences, nightclubs and local musicians a 10-day boost this month.

NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 live performances from Oct. 7-17, at venues that will follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Anyone entering the venues must show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Participating venues include:

Buffa’s Bar

Café Istanbul

Café Negril

Carnaval Lounge

Civic Theatre

d.b.a.

Gasa Gasa

Hi-Ho Lounge

Howlin’ Wolf

Joy Theater

Mid City Lanes Rock ‘n’ Bowl

NOLA Brewing Company

Preservation Hall

Republic NOLA

Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro

The Broadside

The Maison

The Metropolitan

The Starlight

Three Keys

Tipitina’s

Voodoo Two Lounge

Zony Mash Beer Project

For more information, performance schedules and to purchase tickets, visit here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.