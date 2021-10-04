BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide early Monday morning

New Orleans police said they were investigating a homicide early Monday (Oct. 4) at the corner...
New Orleans police said they were investigating a homicide early Monday (Oct. 4) at the corner of Burgundy and Conti streets in the French Quarter.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide reported early Monday morning (Oct. 4) in the French Quarter.

The NOPD provided no details of the killing, including the age or gender of the victim. A bulletin issued at 4:23 a.m. said only that the death occurred at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti streets.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set

Latest News

NOLAxNOLA will feature more than 170 acts at 20 New Orleans music venues, including Tipitina's...
NOLAxNOLA to feature more than 170 acts across 20 music venues to fill vacuum of canceled Jazz Fest
Fans after the Saints devastating loss
Saints fans express frustration after devastating loss from the Giants
New Orleans Saints/ New York Giants
Overtime Podcast #256: Explosive Giants Offense Tops Saints
Saints fans share frustration of the loss
Saints fan share frustration of the loss