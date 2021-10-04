NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide early Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide reported early Monday morning (Oct. 4) in the French Quarter.

The NOPD provided no details of the killing, including the age or gender of the victim. A bulletin issued at 4:23 a.m. said only that the death occurred at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti streets.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.