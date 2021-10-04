NOPD investigating French Quarter homicide early Monday morning
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a homicide reported early Monday morning (Oct. 4) in the French Quarter.
The NOPD provided no details of the killing, including the age or gender of the victim. A bulletin issued at 4:23 a.m. said only that the death occurred at the intersection of Burgundy and Conti streets.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
