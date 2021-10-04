Orleans Parish coroner identifies 2 recent shooting victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office on Monday (Oct. 4) identified two people recently killed by gun violence in the city.

A 19-year-old man found shot to death in the 5200 block of North Rampart Street on Sept. 26, was identified as Ronald Felt. Police said his body was discovered around 10 p.m.

A 34-year-old man fatally shot in the 2400 block of Ursuline Avenue in Treme on Sept. 30 was identified as Brian Thomas. He was found dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m., the NOPD said.

No suspects have been arrested in either homicide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.