Overtime Podcast #256: Explosive Giants Offense Tops Saints

The Saints won several key statistics including time of possession, rushing yards and third down conversion percentage, but it didn’t matter against a Giants team that made their living on explosive plays. On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the Saints loss and what went wrong with Sean Payton’s conservative approach.

Sean Fazende on Saints’ conservative approach:

“Within this season, he’s adopted this ball control, run, play-action, dominant defense. You dominated the line of scrimmage in terms of controlling the clock. With 37 minutes in time of possession, at the end of regulation, it was heavily skewed in your favor. The problem was you weren’t great in special teams with Aldrick Rosas, and you had the worst game of the season by far by a defense that we’ve really touted a lot over the first three or four weeks of the season. They did not live up to that billing today.”

Chris Hagan on the Saints’ lack of scoring:

“It feels like there is so much pressure on the defense and so much pressure on special teams. The defense, they hold themselves to a high standard. They should’ve played better. Some of those explosives probably shouldn’t have happened. I think you’ve got to tighten down late in the game. But there’s just not much room for error. With an 11-point lead, the defense can’t have a slip-up because it feels like, ‘All right. Saints offense got to 21. We’re going to hold it.’ How much can the Saints expect from that unit to keep them in games?”

