Saints fans express frustration after devastating loss from the Giants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Who Dat Nation was expecting a dome-coming like no other.

The team spent a month away from Hurricane Ida; it was the first home game inside the dome this season. Who Dat’s even overcame the dome catching fire, all with the pandemic still ongoing.

The fans who left early hoping to miss traffic, also missed the end of a heartbreaking loss to the 0-3 Giants in overtime.

“The Saints didn’t score enough points to win, that’s what happen. We lost in overtime, we left too much on the field, the offense didn’t move the ball that well, and that’s what happened. I’m sick to my stomach, I have to fly back to Minneapolis for a loss,” said one fan.

Who’s to blame though? The Who Dat’s have a few opinions on that too.

“It was just bad, overtime happened, we were all kind of down bad before overtime happened. The Giants had all the momentum and then they won the toss. They just took it down the field and shoved it up our throats, we beat ourselves,” said another fan.

There’s a thin line between love and hate, and the Saints toe the line all too well.

