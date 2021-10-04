Zack: Some storms to start the week before a sunny stretch arrives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Better days are ahead in weather as we are getting ready to flip the pattern from humid and stormy to not as humid and sunny. You like how that works?

For your Monday we still will be on the humid and stormy side of the front. Rain coverage for today around 40% as we will get some pop up storms and downpours forming late morning into the afternoon hours. I think the greater rain coverage today will be closer to the coast over the south shore and of course along the Mississippi Gulf Coast areas.

Tuesday we start to transition out of this pattern as rain chances drop and the humidity trickles down. I’d image you likely won’t notice a change in the feel on Tuesday but by Wednesday the humidity values come down enough where things will start to feel better. Now this front approaching the area won’t exactly bring any cooler air but it will dry us out quite a bit. A stretch of sunny and not as humid days is on the way from Wednesday through possibly next weekend.

