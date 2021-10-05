BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
Saints are 2-2 on the season.
Deuce McAllister and Sean Fazende recap the Saints shocking loss to the Giants
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress