Bruce: Drier skies and lower humidity moving in now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front has moved through, not necessarily a cold front but more of a less humid front. Humidity will be coming down and overnight lows will be a bit cooler. Lower 60s north and upper 60s south. We need a drying trend and it looks like that will last through the weekend.

Bruce: A welcome change with "LOWER HUMIDITY" today through the end of the week. Rain chances through the weekend will be near zero as we need a big dry out. Warm during the day in the mid 80s but less humid air will make it feel nice. Lows lower 60s north and upper 60s south. pic.twitter.com/2qF9nKXYxN — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 5, 2021

Once we make it through today, rain chances go away and dry sunshine will be the dominant weather pattern for the next several days

As mentioned, the one thing you will notice behind this front is it won’t be all that “cool.” Highs look to stick to the middle 80s through the weekend, with lows comfortably falling into the low 60s on the North Shore, upper 60s south of the lake.

From Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, rain chances will drop to zero and sunny skies will dominate the forecast.

