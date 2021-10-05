Bruce: Drier skies and lower humidity moving in now
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front has moved through, not necessarily a cold front but more of a less humid front. Humidity will be coming down and overnight lows will be a bit cooler. Lower 60s north and upper 60s south. We need a drying trend and it looks like that will last through the weekend.
Once we make it through today, rain chances go away and dry sunshine will be the dominant weather pattern for the next several days
As mentioned, the one thing you will notice behind this front is it won’t be all that “cool.” Highs look to stick to the middle 80s through the weekend, with lows comfortably falling into the low 60s on the North Shore, upper 60s south of the lake.
From Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, rain chances will drop to zero and sunny skies will dominate the forecast.
