Duncan: There’s a lot of dirty hands involved in Saints loss to the Giants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - : A Saints’ loss always causes consternation in New Orleans.

When that loss comes to a winless team at home after the Saints had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, well, the crisis level goes through the roof.

There’s no way to sugarcoat Sunday’s meltdown at the Superdome. The Saints let one slip away that they should have had. And it very well might come back to haunt them at the end of the season.

Monday Morning Quarterbacks were working overtime this week trying to find answers for the Saints’ problems and identify scapegoats in the loss.

But it’s not that simple. There’s not just one easy solution here. As Sean Payton likes to say, there are a lot of dirty hands involved.

The Saints need to improve in nearly every phase of the game. A lot of little things are holding them back right now. And collectively those little things added up to a big loss on Sunday.

Call me crazy, but I still think the Saints are the team to beat in the NFC South.

I know their 2-2 record doesn’t show it. But there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic, even after Sunday’s loss.

Some of the best players should start returning to the lineup in the weeks ahead. The list of reinforcements is impressive. Michael Thomas. Marcus Davenport. David Onyemata. Terron Armstead. Erik McCoy. Kwon Alexander. Wil Lutz. The cavalry … is on the way.

And then there’s this little-known fact: Since 2017, the Saints have the best record in the NFL during the months of October and November. That’s a testament to the coaching skills of Payton and his staff. They know how to adjust and tinker. improve the team as the season progresses. The track record speaks for itself.

The Saints will get there. They still have the most complete team in the division.

Now, they just have to start playing like it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.