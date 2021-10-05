Retired Judge Frank Marullo injured, booked with drunk-driving offenses after Carrollton wreck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Frank Marullo Jr., who retired in 2015 as Louisiana’s longest-serving judge, was hospitalized and booked with three drunk driving offenses after authorities said he crashed into a pole on South Carrollton Avenue late Sunday night.

Records show Marullo, 81, was booked Monday night with driving while drunk, driving the wrong way on a roadway, and failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle. A date to appear in Orleans Parish Traffic Court was not immediately set.

The New Orleans Police Department declined to answer questions about the incident Monday. But law enforcement sources told Fox 8 that Marullo was hurt in a single-car accident late Sunday night after apparently driving the wrong direction on South Carrollton Avenue before striking a large metal pole at the intersection with Hickory Street.

New Orleans EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said a male driver injured in a crash at that location was treated for injuries following a 911 call at 11:38 p.m. The man was transported in stable condition to Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Fourcade said.

Blake Arcuri, general counsel for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, later confirmed that an OPSO deputy relieved an NOPD officer at Marullo’s hospital room at 6:30 p.m. Marullo then was booked remotely into OPSO custody, after the arresting officer submitted the necessary paperwork.

Marullo, who was first appointed to the bench in 1974 by former Gov. Edwin Edwards, served more than four decades as a judge. He elected to retire on his 76th birthday on Dec. 31, 2015, rather than continue a fight to be allowed to return to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench at an age beyond the limit established by the state constitution.

The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended him abruptly the previous February, pending a formal ruling on whether he was too old to serve.

