Rideshare driver held at gunpoint in attempted carjacking in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was held at gunpoint after picking up two rideshare passengers, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the woman picked up two Lyft passengers near N. Dorgenois Street and Elysian Fields Avenue. When they arrived at the location, one of the subjects allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered her to exit the vehicle.

The woman complied and ran away on foot. Police say the suspects fled on foot in the opposite direction.

