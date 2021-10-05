Saints 1.5-point favorite over Washington

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even after a huge setback in the Dome against the Giants, the oddsmakers still like the Black and Gold against the Washington Football Team. The Saints are installed as a 1.5-point favorite on the road over WFT.

The Saints are 2-2 overall on the season, and 2-2 against the spread. The Saints are also 1-1 against the spread in road games. They covered against New England, but got blown out by Carolina.

WFT is 2-2 overall, but 1-3 against the number. Washington failed to cover in their first three contest, but finally beat the number against the Falcons this past Sunday.

Washington has failed to cover in either of their home games this season.

