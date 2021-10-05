Tulane drops their third game in a row

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Keaton Mitchell rushed for a career-high 222 yards and two touchdowns, Holton Ahlers passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns and East Carolina defeated Tulane 52-29 on Saturday.

Mitchell took a handoff 68 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown and also had a 62-yard gain from scrimmage on his first carry of the game. He carried the ball 15 times, averaging 14.8 yards per carry for East Carolina (3-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference).

Mitchell had performances of 125 and 135 yards in the Pirates previous two games and had gone over 100 yards twice in 2020.

