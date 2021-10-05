BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Less rain, lower humidity on the way

Sunshine will dominate the forecast going forward.
Next 3 days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s not the kind of front we want but it’s the front we will take as lower humidity and a lot more sunshine is on the way over the coming days.

Tuesday brings one last day of a rain chance as a stray shower remains possible as this boundary shifts down to the coastal areas. Since we still have some lingering moisture around this morning, don’t be surprised if you run into a little patchy fog at times. Once we make it through today, rain chances go away and dry sunshine will be the dominate weather pattern.

One thing you will notice behind this front is it won’t be all that “cool”. Highs look to stick to the middle 80s through the weekend with lows comfortably falling into the low 60s on the North Shore, upper 60s south of the lake.

From Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, rain chances will drop down to zero and sunny skies will dominate the forecast.

