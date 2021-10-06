Bruce: Dry skies to round out the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies are in store as we round out the week.

Bruce: Want more sunny dry skies? Well here is a look as we go through today and into your Friday. Yes, dry skies through Friday, and for that matter into the weekend. Warm days with lower humidity and comfortable nights. pic.twitter.com/kiF8KBSR5n — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 6, 2021

We are seeing a hint of lower humidity move in across the area on Wednesday. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and a warm one as we get you through the middle of the week. The air behind this front is drier but not much cooler, so highs will still manage to make it into the low- to mid-80s today.

Sunny skies and warm conditions will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Morning temperatures will be comfortable, with lows near 60 on the North Shore and upper 60s to near 70 south of the lake. The afternoons will remain on the warm side, as we climb to about 86 each day.

The return of the moisture and some slight rain chances should hold off until next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.