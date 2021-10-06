BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Dry skies to round out the week

Nice weather continues
Nice weather continues(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry skies are in store as we round out the week.

We are seeing a hint of lower humidity move in across the area on Wednesday. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and a warm one as we get you through the middle of the week. The air behind this front is drier but not much cooler, so highs will still manage to make it into the low- to mid-80s today.

Sunny skies and warm conditions will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Morning temperatures will be comfortable, with lows near 60 on the North Shore and upper 60s to near 70 south of the lake. The afternoons will remain on the warm side, as we climb to about 86 each day.

The return of the moisture and some slight rain chances should hold off until next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death

Latest News

Morning weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 6
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Oct. 6
3 Day Forecast
Zack: Lots of sun the rest of the week
Nightly weather update for Tues., Oct.5 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., Oct.5 at 10 p.m.
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell answered questions from Louisiana congressmen about the Ida...
La. congressmen question FEMA’s chief about hurricane response