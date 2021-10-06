City council members meet with D.C. lawmakers to discuss infrastructure post-Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Moreno and Councilman Joe Giarrusso traveled to Washington D.C. this week to meet with members of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation to discuss how climate and economic risks could impact the city.

Moreno said that Hurricane Ida restoration costs now total more than $4 billion across Louisiana and almost $150 million in New Orleans alone.

Council President Helena Moreno says she met with Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday to discuss how the Biden Administration can help New Orleans and Louisiana shoulder power restoration costs towards building an improved power grid.

“Vice President Harris is committed to helping the nation build stronger and more resilient infrastructure, and I know she will continue to be a strong partner for and supporter of New Orleans,” said Council President Moreno. “We discussed a variety of needs for our city and state, including power restoration costs from Ida and long-term investments in grid hardening to protect us into the future. We’ll continue to work together to rebuild our city and state better than they were before.”

