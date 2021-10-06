BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

During pursuit, Westwego Police shoot and kill suspect

Shooting scene graphic.
Shooting scene graphic.(Source: Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed by Westwego Police over the weekend following a slow two-hour chase in which the suspect attempted to reach for his shotgun, police say.

Captain Eric Orlando said that the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Fourth Street and that the suspect, Wade Adams, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Adams called 911 from a church parking lot and told them he was driving around with a loaded weapon. Orlando said that when police arrived, they attempted to talk to Adams but he drove off.

Police engaged with Adams a couple of times in an attempt to get him to stop before boxing him in around Fouth Street.

The case is still under investigation, Orlando said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

Dead marsh grass blankets an area near the levee in Golden MeadowJ
Hurricane Ida piled massive amounts of debris onto South Lafourche levees
Looking at Lafourche levees
Looking at Lafourche levees
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell answered questions from Louisiana congressmen about the Ida...
La. congressmen question FEMA’s chief about hurricane response
St. Charles Ida update
Debris pickup and housing still top priorities in St. Charles Parish