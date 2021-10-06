During pursuit, Westwego Police shoot and kill suspect

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed by Westwego Police over the weekend following a slow two-hour chase in which the suspect attempted to reach for his shotgun, police say.

Captain Eric Orlando said that the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Fourth Street and that the suspect, Wade Adams, 58, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Adams called 911 from a church parking lot and told them he was driving around with a loaded weapon. Orlando said that when police arrived, they attempted to talk to Adams but he drove off.

Police engaged with Adams a couple of times in an attempt to get him to stop before boxing him in around Fouth Street.

The case is still under investigation, Orlando said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.