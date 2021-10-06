BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Listen: Gunshots ring out during quadruple shooting in Uptown

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Wednesday, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The victims, ages 19-25, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital. Three of the victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for NOPD says one of the victims suffered “more severe” injuries.

No details were released about a suspect or a possible motive. Check back for updates.

Watch raw video here:

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death

Latest News

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near 6255 Airport Industrial Road, said Donovan Jackson,...
LSP chopper crashes in Ascension
Gunshots heard off Annunciation St.
Gunshots heard off Annunciation St.
Quadruple shooting off 3800 block of Annunciation St.
Quadruple shooting off 3800 block of Annunciation St.
Tulane MBB: Jaylen Forbes on year 2
More experience should boost Tulane basketball in 2021
Dumas Park could be one of six "tent city" locations in Terrebonne Parish.
Tent locations being set up as Ida victims await FEMA trailers