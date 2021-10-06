Listen: Gunshots ring out during quadruple shooting in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Wednesday, according to New Orleans Police.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

The victims, ages 19-25, all suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital. Three of the victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for NOPD says one of the victims suffered “more severe” injuries.

No details were released about a suspect or a possible motive. Check back for updates.

Watch raw video here:

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.