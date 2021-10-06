Neighbors and City leaders come together in the 9th Ward for annual ‘Night Out Against Crime’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents in the 9th Ward met with City leaders for the Annual Night Out Against Crime Tuesday in hopes a sense of community and access to resources can help deter the violence.

“I got up to get the newspaper and the newspaper man said they found a man on the street dead,” Joyce Mumford said.

Mumford says she woke up Sunday morning to a crime scene on her street and says she feels like she wants to move. She’s lived in the lower 9th Ward since 1956.

“People come out and say what they’re gonna do, but they do nothing. A lot of promises, that’s all we get,” Mumford said.

Her longtime neighbors like Gwendolyn Adams say events like this are very important.

“You let people know that Lower 9th Ward residents are still involved in their community and when you see people talking with politicians, hopefully, that’ll bring out more action, positive action in our community,” Adams said.

Adams says while she doesn’t see as many murders anymore, theft and dumping are a constant and she believes that happens when criminals think the community doesn’t pay attention.

“It needs to be a cooperative effort among the police and the community,” Adams said.

The same point was driven home by Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Police Chief Shaun Ferguson and NOPD Fifth District leadership.

NOPD says at the end of May there was an average of 82 violent crimes per week in the city. By the end of September and “Operation Golden Eagle” the average dropped to 53 violent crimes per week.

Ferguson says a lot of the success of “Operation Golden Eagle” over the summer was because neighbors spoke up.

“We were able to use that information to develop for indicted federal indictments were more to come, but that was because of an effort, collaborative effort of all of us working together,” Ferguson said.

That’s not the soul focus of the Night Out event, it’s also about spreading resources and opportunity that’s in the community for the community.

“Hurt people hurt people and that we as a community need to address the issues that cause people to do criminal acts,” Vera Warren Williams said.

At the end of the night, after conversations with their elected officials, the main demand from residents rang clear.

“Don’t just give us the talk, but show us the action,” Adams said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.