Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed early Wednesday (Oct. 6) after being struck by a vehicle near City Park, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD disclosed few details of the death, saying only that the victim was a male and was struck at approximately 4:36 a.m. at the intersection of Cadillac and Senate streets. The location is about three blocks east of City Park.

The age and identity of the victim have not been disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.