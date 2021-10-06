BBB Accredited Business
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near City Park, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a male victim died Wednesday (Oct. 6) after being struck by a vehicle...
New Orleans police said a male victim died Wednesday (Oct. 6) after being struck by a vehicle at 4:36 a.m. at the intersection of Cadillac and Senate streets near City Park.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A person was killed early Wednesday (Oct. 6) after being struck by a vehicle near City Park, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD disclosed few details of the death, saying only that the victim was a male and was struck at approximately 4:36 a.m. at the intersection of Cadillac and Senate streets. The location is about three blocks east of City Park.

The age and identity of the victim have not been disclosed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

