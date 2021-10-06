Police are searching for missing Covington special needs teen

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a missing special needs teen from Covington.

Noah Cuneo, 19, reportedly was supposed to get on a bus after school today at 2:52 p.m. from Covington High but never did. Police say that Noah is 5-foot-6 and 140 lbs. and that he was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, with a redshirt underneath. Noah also was wearing black shoes and black shorts.

My son missed his bus, and was last seen at Covington High. He is MISSING and developmental delayed. Update: He had on baby blue hoodie. Red t-shirt underneath. Jeans. Teal color backpack with writing on it. Posted by Amy Cuneo on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

If you know the whereabouts of Noah contact the Covington Police Department immediately at 985-892-8500. You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward by calling 504-822-1111.

The Covington Police Department also has a free app that allows citizens to anonymously send tips to officers. To download the free app go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search “Covington PD”

