Progress: Power poles, lines going up in hard-hit Grand Isle

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds still without power in Grand Isle are breathing a small sigh of relief.

Photos and videos from Yum’s manager and owner, Kelli Scardino, show newly-erected utility poles and crews running lines, a sign that power may soon be restored on an island that took the full, unrelenting brunt of Hurricane Ida’s 150 mph winds.

“Woohooo!!! WE GOT POLES!!!!” she exclaimed in a post on Facebook. “WE GOT WIRE!!!!! PROGRESS!!!!”

Nearly 40 days after landfall, around 360 customers remain without power in Lafourche Parish, according to Entergy. The outages are concentrated south of Golden Meadow, along Highway 1 down to Grand Isle.

According to Entergy, around 360 customers remain without power south of Golden Meadow.
According to Entergy, around 360 customers remain without power south of Golden Meadow.(Entergy)

