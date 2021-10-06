Realtors see the impact of new flood insurance rates on home buyers; Cassidy fights back in Congress

Flooding in Central Louisiana caused by Nicholas on September 15, 2021. (Credit: KALB)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes to the National Flood Insurance Program are already impacting people buying and building new homes. Meanwhile, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, says he hopes to attach legislation that sought to delay the changes to a bigger bill on Capitol Hill.

Kelli Walker Starrett, is Senior Vice President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, also called NOMAR.

“Where I really feel the pain is realtors who call me in a panic and say I’ve been working with somebody building their dream home in an X-Zone and they’re almost finished and getting ready to close and now that $500 quote that they got when they started building in the zone is $5,000 or $6,000 and they don’t have that extra money at the closing table,” said Starrett.

She says due to FEMA’s new pricing methodology called Risk Rating 2.0. premiums are going up in a preferred flood zone.

“Predominantly, we’re seeing the jumps in X-Flood Zones going from that subsidized rate of about $500 per year up into $3,000, sometimes $5,000 and $6,000 per year which is a big, big jump, it’s horrible I’m in an X-Zone and I bought my house in an X-Zone for very specific obvious reasons,” said Starrett.

Cassidy says high insurance rates will make it hard for some Louisianans to keep coverage.

“It’s clear premiums can become unaffordable and could collapse the value of their home,” he said.

And Cassidy says there are government predictions that hundreds of thousands of people around the country will drop flood insurance due to the changes.

“Analysis from the Congressional Budget Office, non-partisan estimates that roughly 900,000 policyholders, that’s one-fifth of all policyholders will drop out of the program over the next 10 years. That could put the whole program into an actuarial downspin,” said Cassidy.

Starrett responded to a question about whether the higher premiums could knock the wind out of homebuying.

“It could. We are seeing in some of the A, or AE, or B Zones where the prices aren’t going up as much, or in some cases they might even go down a little bit but those premiums were already much higher,” she said.

NOMAR urges property owners to keep their flood coverage if it’s financially doable.

“The perk there is you do have the benefit of the 18% cap on annual rate increases, you wouldn’t go to a full risk rate and if you’re looking to sell your property, you’re probably going to be a little bit more profitable if you have a flood insurance policy attached to that property that a buyer could assume,” said Starrett.

The Louisiana Bankers Association’s CEO Robert T. Taylor released the following statement:

“Louisiana bankers are appreciative of the work done by the Louisiana congressional delegation as they seek to delay the implementation of Risk Rating 2.0. Based on the information we have, many Louisiana homeowners and prospective homeowners will have significantly higher flood insurance premiums now and in the future. The federal government made a commitment to current homeowners through affordable federal flood insurance. People purchased their homes based on this promise. Now, after people made decisions on the information they had at the time, the rules have changed. For many, the new flood insurance rates may be too high to pay. In some cases, the premiums may become so expensive that selling their home could be challenging as the new homeowner will be obligated to pay the higher premiums. The LBA calls on FEMA to delay the implementation of Risk Rating 2.0 to allow more public input.”

Cassidy says he hopes to hitch a bill he co-sponsored that called for FEMA to delay the changes to another bill in Congress since that one was not passed ahead of the October 1 implementation of Risk Rating 2.0.

“Our goal would be to latch it on to another piece of legislation, a bigger piece of legislation. I can’t promise that it’s going to, but we’re going to work at it. And of course, in the meantime, we’re also going to work at reforms that are needed for goals: affordability, accountability, sustainability,” he said.

Despite the angst over insurance rates, Starrett believes there will always be buyers, but some people will be shut out of the home buying market.

“We have such a hot market right now anyway and after Hurricane Ida inventory is much lower than it had been with all the damaged properties. There’s always going to be a buyer but what it’s really going to do is price out certain kinds of first-time buyers, affordable housing buyers,” she said.

It is not only homeowners that will be impacted by the NFIP changes.

Dr. Walter Lane is a UNO economist.

“I’m talking to a lot of business people that are just saying I don’t know if we can stay here anymore and so I have some major concerns,” he said.

Currently, there are only about 5 million flood insurance policies in effect in the U.S.

