BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints release kicker Aldrick Rosas; sign replacement Cody Parkey

Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York...
Kicker Cody Parkey (2) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.(Matt Starkey | Cleveland Browns)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Converting only one of four field goals won’t cut it in the NFL. That’s why the Saints released kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas missed a 58-yard field goal against the Giants in his final kick in the Black and Gold.

Rosas was filling in for an injured Wil Lutz. There’s no timetable for Lutz’s return to the team.

Parkey played last season for the Cleveland Browns. Parkey has converted 121 of his 143 field goals attempted.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

Latest News

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams celebrate a big defensive play at New England. (Source:...
Saints 1.5-point favorite over Washington
Saints are 2-2 on the season.
Deuce McAllister and Sean Fazende recap the Saints shocking loss to the Giants
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime to defeat...
Duncan: There’s a lot of dirty hands involved in Saints loss to the Giants
New Orleans is 2-2 on the season
Duncan Commentary: Saints suffer a meltdown at the Superdome