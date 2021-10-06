Suspect accused of stealing truck in Covington arrested in Natalbany

NATALBANY, La. (WVUE) - A suspect wanted for a robbery that occurred at Academy Sports & Outdoors in Covington on Sunday was arrested today in Natalbany, said St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith.

“I cannot thank Sheriff Daniel Edwards and the men and women of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office enough for the assistance they have provided to us on this case and the hours they have put in helping us locate this man to get him off the streets,” Smith said.

Andrew Barbazon, 33, was wanted for first-degree robbery and as a fugitive from St. Tammany Parish. Tangipahoa Parish deputies spotted him in Natalbany today and placed him in custody.

On Sunday morning, St. Tammany deputies responded to reports of a man armed with a shotgun stealing a woman’s truck at Academy Sports on Pinnacle Parkway.

After reviewing security footage, it was discovered that the suspect removed a BB gun from its packaging, stole it from the store, and used it during the truck robbery. The suspect attacked the woman while she was loading items into the back of her vehicle before heading west on Interstate 12.

Around 11 a.m., witnesses reported seeing the truck around Haynes Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Deputies obtained an arrest warrant on Sunday.

