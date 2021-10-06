Tent locations being set up as Ida victims await FEMA trailers

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish leaders are beginning to set up locations for temporary housing for homeless storm victims awaiting FEMA trailers. They received more than 3000 applications. For more than a month dozens of Houma residents made homeless by Ida have been living in shelters.

“Me being 70 years old, it’s very difficult,” said Ethel Washington of Houma, who is staying at the Dumas shelter.

They would love to have some sort of temporary housing near their homes so that they can begin rebuilding but they’ve received no firm timetable.

“People out there; hang on. We’re pushing every which way,” said Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove.

With help from the state, Dove is moving forward with makeshift shelters, setting up six different tent locations.

Those tents may be set up at Dumas Park for people who don’t have driveways to place FEMA trailers.

Not only did Ida leave hundreds of Houma residents homeless, but it also did extensive damage to the Terrebonne protection system.

The state coastal protection authority will spend $10.7 million to repair damage to five floodgates, hoping to be reimbursed by insurance and FEMA later.

As repairs are made to parish infrastructure and more makeshift housing is brought in, residents hope to one day return home.

“A lot of stress but that’s Louisiana... and we fight back in Louisiana,” said Jonathan Brook.

Officials say FEMA-type trailers purchased by the state should begin arriving any day.

Dove says more than 3,300 people have applied for FEMA-type trailers. He says there could also be other types of modular housing sent down to help fill the need.

