Zack: Lots of sun the rest of the week

Warm and dry conditions will be the story in weather.
3 Day Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Finally a stretch of nice weather looks to be on the way for the rest of the week and possibly all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Looking at things on your Wednesday, we are seeing a hint of lower humidity move in across the area. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and a warm one as we get you through the middle of the week. The air behind this front is drier but not so much cooler so highs will still manage to make it into the low to mid 80s for today.

Sunny skies and warm conditions will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week and through the upcoming weekend. Morning temperatures will be comfy with lows near 60 on the North Shore and upper 60s to near 70 south of the lake. The afternoons will remain on the warm side as we climb to about 86 each day.

The return of the moisture and maybe some small rain chances holds off all the way until next week.

