Bruce: Dry weather trend will continue into your weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our stretch of dry weather will continue through the weekend and early next week. It will be warm, sunny but less humid over the next 72 hours. A weak disturbance may bring a few high clouds over the area on Saturday but it won’t be a big deal.

Bruce: More dry days ahead as this graphic shows the rain potential through next Monday. We need drier skies for Ida recovery and it looks like mother nature is giving that back to us. Warm days in the mid 80s, nice nights in the 60s. pic.twitter.com/pTna17eEg8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 7, 2021

Humidity will start to make a return next week and there could be a sprinkle or light shower on the Gulf breeze but chances are too low to really mention right now. That also means there will not be any cold fronts. It will be quite warm into early next week with highs in the upper 80s. Our average high is now around 83 degrees for perspective.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.