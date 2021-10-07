BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Dry weather trend will continue into your weekend

Warm temps and low humidity
Warm temps and low humidity(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our stretch of dry weather will continue through the weekend and early next week. It will be warm, sunny but less humid over the next 72 hours. A weak disturbance may bring a few high clouds over the area on Saturday but it won’t be a big deal.

Humidity will start to make a return next week and there could be a sprinkle or light shower on the Gulf breeze but chances are too low to really mention right now. That also means there will not be any cold fronts. It will be quite warm into early next week with highs in the upper 80s. Our average high is now around 83 degrees for perspective.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected.

