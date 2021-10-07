BBB Accredited Business
CAUGHT ON CAM: Stolen FedEx truck rides on two wheels before crashing into a building

By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A FedEx truck was carjacked Thursday morning in North Carolina before it crashed into a building, police say.

According to WITN, a witness said she saw the FedEx driver jump out of the passenger side of the truck and another man got in and drove away.

She said the truck crossed the median, lost control and crashed into the back of a warehouse.

“‘Bam,’ right there,” a driver screams as the stolen vehicle ran through a red light.

The truck is seen riding on two wheels at one point in a video given to WITN.

“Oh my God, he just stole the FedEx truck,” exclaims the passenger who shot the video. “There he goes. Oh, my lord.”

Major Chris Ivey with the Greenville Police Department said the FedEx driver had just made a delivery at 5th and Memorial streets.

He confirmed the truck was stopped in traffic when a man came up and tried to get in. Ivey said the truck driver feared for his safety, so he got out of the vehicle and the other man jumped in.

According to Ivey, the man hit an SUV that was sitting in traffic before crashing into the building.

He says the man got out of the stolen truck and ran to the wrecked SUV and tried to remove a child from the backseat, but a good Samaritan intervened and police caught the man.

It is unclear why he took the FedEx truck.

It happened near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Farmville Boulevard around 10:25...
It happened near the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Farmville Boulevard around 10:25 p.m.(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

