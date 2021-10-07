BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake

10-month-old is 1 of 2 children who were thrown from the bridge, authorities have said
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport child who died when he recently was thrown from a bridge into Cross Lake has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office officially released 10-month-old Joshua Black’s name the night of Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly...
Joshua Black, a 10-month-old infant, died after being thrown off Cross Lake bridge, allegedly by his mother, Ureka Black.(Felicia Black)

Funeral services for the baby will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 12 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery (6915 W 70th St.) in Shreveport. Visitation will be held the day before from 1 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 500 Common St.

The infant is one of two children that authorities say were thrown off the Cross Lake bridge on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24. The other child was rescued from the water and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Rochelle Black, 32, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, the lockup where she was transferred the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 27. She faces one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to booking records. No bond has been set.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Dolhman Brown
Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
Roofie-like symptoms reported at multiple New Orleans bars near Loyola

Latest News

The largest Raising Cane's in the south is in Hattiesburg.
Cane’s sending corporate staff to fill in as fry cooks, cashiers amid labor shortage
Steph Curry and the Shell Norco facility
Steph Curry’s ‘Cancer Alley’ documentary follows St. James residents
Four men were shot in Uptown New Orleans on Oct. 6, according to NOPD.
Two dead in quadruple shooting in Uptown
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, flood waters surround storm damaged homes in...
La. senators blast FEMA flood insurance price hikes as a ‘disastrous death spiral’
Sen. Cassidy blasts Biden, FEMA on flood insurance price hikes
Sen. Cassidy blasts Biden, FEMA on flood insurance price hikes